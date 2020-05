Allison Mabe is a graduating senior at West Stokes High School. Allison will attend Surry Community College in the fall to peruse nursing degree and play softball for the Surry Knights.

Allison is a member of NHS, a 4-year varsity softball pitcher, spent 4 years on the women's swim team, 2 years as manager of the football team and 1 year as student athletic assistant trainer. President of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) as well as president of Club Unify.