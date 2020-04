Riley Joy Barrett is a senior at High Point Christian Academy. Riley is a member of Beta Club and she is active in Breakfast Buddies which is a program to assist elementary kids at Northwood Elementary. Riley was all-conference in basketball and soccer, and she was HPCA’s Athlete of the Year in 2019. She is committed to play soccer at the University of South Carolina Aiken and plans to study exercise science.

