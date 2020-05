Ridge Capps is a senior at Rockingham County High School in Wentworth, NC. He is the son of Angie & Cliff Capps, grandson of Johnny & Karen Toler and great grandson of Curtis & Mildred Smith.

Ridge is a wonderful respectful young man that will help anyone in any way. He obtained his Fire Tech and EMT while in high school and plans to attend RCC to obtain a degree in business. We are so very proud of him!!