FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Rhyan Baker, Walter Hines Page

Rhyan Baker is a senior at Walter Hines Page and a native of Greensboro.

She is a member of the varsity softball team, serves as the current vice president of marketing for the DECA Chapter and is a contestant in the 2020 Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.

Her hobbies include art, cheer and dance, which she satisfies through her AP Art class and working as a cheer and dance coach at the local studio CA Cheer and Dance, Inc.

Rhyan will attend NC A&T State University where she will major in Supply Chain Management and minor in Visual Arts.