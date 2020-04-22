FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Reid Hawkins, North Stokes High School

This is Reid Hawkins, a senior at North Stokes High School in Stokes County. She is just an average student that has worked hard academically and athletically since she was 5. Reid was supposed to walk across the stage on June 4th with honors. She had dreams of getting to her softball team’s second state championship this year when all of it was cut short due to the COVID-19. Reid is an overcomer, and she is sad about possibly not getting to walk across the stage with her classmates, as well as sad about not having a senior year with her teammates, most having been playing ball together since they were 8 years old. Reid will overcome this “bump in road.” She believes God has bigger plans for her. In August, she will attend Western Carolina and get to continue her love for softball and strive to become an Occupational Therapist with her focus being on autistic kids.

