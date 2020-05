Reece Walser, East Davidson High School Class of 2020, has played three sports – football, wrestling, and track – all four years of high school. Even with a torn ACL, he made it to this year’s state wrestling tournament.

He has a 4.2 GPA and is ranked 14th in his class, taking honors and AP courses. He was voted Most Dependable by his classmates. In the fall, he’ll be attending UNC Charlotte’s Lee College of Engineering. We are so proud of him!