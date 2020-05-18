Rebecca Lynn Connolly is a senior at Early College of Forsyth. During her high school career, she has maintained straight A’s all four years, made the President’s list at Forsyth Tech and been a member of both National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She has also played golf for RJ Reynolds High School, qualifying for regionals and states each year. Her senior year she broke the school record twice in one week, winning regionals and finishing in 4th place at the NCHSAA 4A Women’s Golf State Championship in Pinehurst. Upon graduation, she plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill where she will study Political Science.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Rebecca Lynn Connolly, Early College of Forsyth
