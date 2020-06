Raekwon Clark is a Senior at Carver High School.

Raekwon cheered on the Carver High School varsity cheerleading team and played in the Carver High School Marching Band the Yellow Jackets.

Raekwon is very active in Carver High School clubs such as FCCLA, Student Government, Beta Club and Crosby Scholars.

Raekwon says “My high school journey was not easy, but I continued to push until I couldn’t anymore. To hear congratulations class of 2020 is a huge milestone.”