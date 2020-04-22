FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Qori Siler, Southern Guilford High School

Qori Siler is a graduating senior from the nursing magnet program at Southern Guilford High School. While at Southern Guilford she excelled in Honors Nursing Fundamentals, is a member of the Century Club, HOSA and Interact Rotary Club.

She eagerly gives back to her school and community through various volunteer projects, one of which she did recently with her nursing class where she assisted in the coordination, preparation and running of the American Red Cross Blood Drive at her high school. Qori serves as a member of her church (Williams Memorial CME) where she sang in the choir and volunteered serving the church and community with meals.

Qori has been active in the community since age 6 when she started as a Zeta Pearlette with the Beta Nu Zeta Chapter in Greensboro. She continued her service with Zeta by becoming an Archonette & Amicette. This has led to opportunities to serve the elderly, veterans as well as contributing school supplies to families in need She has also been visiting nursing homes, did voter registration and completed the “March of Dimes” walk and “Bowling for Babies” as she was a March of Dimes baby two weeks premature.

Qori has been accepted at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke where she will major in nursing. Qori wishes to become a pediatric nurse.