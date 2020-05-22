FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Preston Cole, Western Alamance High School

Preston Cole is a senior at the Western Alamance High School.

He plans to Attend GTCC to study Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology.

Preston was a member of the Warrior Buddy Program( working with Special Needs Students) and Future Farmers of America. He Represented West Central Region at State Level for Tractor Driving.

Played Baseball all four years and is an Honor Roll Student.

Preston wants to earn his degree from GTCC and continue to work and run the Family Farm that has been in operation for over 100 years.