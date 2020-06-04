FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Persian White, Ben L. Smith High School

Persian White attends Ben L. Smith High School. She says her senior year was one of the best years of high school, but it was cut really short right before we had to stop going to school. She and a friend were going to host a senior pep rally that they made up themselves and had approved. She says she feels like her senior class tried to do a lot to help us have a great senior year.

She was a part of ROTC & a club named Elegant Eaglets. She says she misses stopping by her favorite teacher Ms. Loftin’s classroom and her college advisor Ms. Green’s office.