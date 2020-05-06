FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Paris Stankewich, Northwest Guilford High School

Paris Stankewich is a senior at Northwest Guilford High School. She is graduating in the top 5 percent of her class and is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She ran cross country all four years of high school and was named the 2019-2020 Metro 4A Conference Runner of the Year. She was accepted into the Honors Scholar Program at High Point University and will be majoring in actuarial science and minoring in business and spanish.

