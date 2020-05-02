FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Orion Martin, North Stokes High School

Orion Martin is a senior at North Stokes High School.

His parents are Mary Martin and stepdad Cedric sanders. He has an older sister, Amber Martin, and a younger brother, Kameron Sanders.

Orion’s family is a big part of his life.

He plans to attend Lincoln Tech in the fall for diesel mechanics.

Orion hopes to work for Caterpillar to work on heavy diesel machines. Orion

he played sports all through high school including football, track and wrestling. In wrestling, Orion placed third at conference, third at regionals and fifth at states.

Also in wrestling, Orion was all county, all conference and all region.

In his free time, he works on vehicles, does construction, loves to fish and plays air soft in his free time.