FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ono Abhulimen, Mount Tabor High School

Ono Abhulimen is a graduating senior at Mount Tabor High School. She is in the dual enrollment program taking classes at Forsyth Technical Community College and will be receiving an Associate in Science in May.

She is in multiple clubs and honor societies such as Red Cross Club, Science Olympiad Club, Math Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, English Honor Society, National Honor Society, Black Achievers (Vice President), Crosby Scholars and more.

She is also the captain of her basketball team and throws discus and shot put for track and field.

She volunteers at Winston-Salem First Church, her school as a tutor and at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

She will attend East Carolina University and major in biology, then plans to go to the Brody School of Medicine to become a neonatologist.