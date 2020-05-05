FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Olivia Lee, Eastern Alamance High School

Olivia Lee is a graduating senior at Eastern Alamance High School. Olivia is an honor student as well as a member of the Marching Eagles, where she served as the drumline captain. She is a varsity swimmer where she served as co-captain and a varsity Eagle cheerleader.

Olivia is a member of the Elite Feet Cloggers and a Silver Award Girl Scout who works as a Girl Scout camp counselor every summer at Keyowee.

Olivia will be attending Appalachian State University in the fall and will pursue a degree in secondary history education.