Nya Reed is the Salutatorian of the 2020 graduating class of Southeast Guilford High School.

While at Southeast, she played three years of tennis and was co-captain of the tennis team for two years.

She was a member and Secretary of the National Honor Society. She is also a member of the NTHS and NSHSS. She earned her Service Learning Diploma.

Nya will be attending Guilford College in the fall where she received numerous scholarships. She is planning on majoring in Psychology.