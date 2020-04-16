FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Noble Belser, Thomasville Senior High School

Noble Belser is an early-graduate senior from Thomasville Senior High School. He was in student council his freshman and sophomore years. He played football for his sophomore year and has been on the THS track and field team for two years. Noble is very dependable, dedicated, and very bold and open when it comes to his goals. He has a very good sense of humor and is very courageous. He will be attending Davidson County Community College (DCCC) to receive his degree in zoo/aquatic science and will transfer to Winston-Salem State University to receive a bachelor’s degree in environmental biology.

