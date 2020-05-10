FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Nikolas Everhart, Oakgrove High School. Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 10, 2020 / 03:05 PM EDT / Updated: May 10, 2020 / 03:05 PM EDT Nikolas Everhart Nikolas Everhart is a senior at Oakgrove High School. Nikolas will be attending Barton College to play football and major in Nursing. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Soul legend Betty Wright dies at 66 Shoppers excited as malls reopen in the Piedmont Video Winston-Salem woman found dead in her home Video Rock legend Little Richard dies at 87 Video Winston-Salem woman dies following shooting, emergency surgery Video Wild experience: Bear breaks into cabin with guests inside More Must-See Stories