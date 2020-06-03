FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Nathan Huffines, Southern Alamance High School

Nathan Huffines is a graduating senior at Southern Alamance High School. He was a member of the National Honor Society and Dual Enrolled at Alamance Community College in his junior and senior years. Nathan has been chosen as a Career Accelerator Program (CAP) Apprentice. He will begin a 4-year program with a local company to receive hands-on work experience while attending Alamance Community College to receive his Associate’s Degree in Mechatronics Engineering Technology.

