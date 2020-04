Natalie Shaver is a senior at Northeast Guilford High School.

She is an honor student headed to ECU in the fall.

She is the student body president, a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and Career Technical Honor Society.

She played softball and volleyball all four years of high school and was her team’s captain.

She was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

On the weekends, Natalie enjoys hunting and helping others.