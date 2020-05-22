FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Natalie Lynn Eaves, West Stokes High School

Natalie Lynn Eaves is graduating from West Stokes High School. She enjoys bowling with her Special Olympics team; is active with the Interact Club; volunteers at The Summit Church with Kidsummit; and enjoys being on stage with the Motion Team at church. She has a Golden Retriever named Comet who is in training to be her service dog. Natalie enjoys all kinds of music and playing on her Nintendo Switch. After graduation she wants to work at the library.

