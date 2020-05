Natalie Hardin is a senior at Robert B. Glenn High School.

She is ranked in the top 50 with a GPA of 3.8. She is a member of Senior Beta and The National Honor Society.

She has been a three-sport athlete while at Glenn: cheer, softball and track.

She was also Glenn’s class of 2020 homecoming queen.

She got excepted to North Carolina Central University to play softball. She will major in sports medicine with a minor in education health.