Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Natalie Brown, Page High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Natalie Brown, Page High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Natalie Brown, Page High School

A senior at Page High School and member of the International Baccalaureate program, Natalie Brown is a member of the National Honor Society, as well as the National History Honor Society and National English Honor Society. A captain and the 2019 Metro 4-A Softball Pitcher of the Year, Natalie played Varsity Softball all four years and was named to All-State, All-District, All-Area and All-Conference teams. She is a member of the Leo Service Club andplays showcase ball for the 18U NC Rockers Fastpitch Softball Team. She also enjoys church, working out, fishing and spending time with her friends. Natalie plans to study nursing at UNC-Chapel Hill University or East Carolina University. 

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter