FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Morgan, Early College of Forsyth

Will Broos is a senior at East Davidson High. During his high school career he was a member of the shooting team and FFA Club. He finished all his high school course work in January. For the past four years, Will has been a junior volunteer firefighter at Fair Grove Fire Department in Thomasville. He currently serves as a junior captain. In December, Will was named 2019 Junior Firefighter of the Year. Will is currently enrolled in Davidson County Community College obtaining his EMT certification. This fall, Will plans to attend college and become a full-time firefighter.