FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Morgan Ayscue, Ledford High School

Morgan Ayscue is a senior at Ledford High School in Thomasville. She is an honor student, who is a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, Drama Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Fellowship of Christian Students and more. She has danced at Bobbi’s School of Dance for 15 years where she competes and also assists with the younger dancers’ classes.

She is an active member of Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church Youth Group and volunteers regularly with Out of the Garden Project.

She will be attending NC State in the fall as a Goodnight Scholar in the Honors & Scholars program, where she will study Biometric Engineering.