FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Montgomery Scism, Southern Guilford High School.

Montgomery Scism

Montgomery Scism is graduating from the Academy at Southern Guilford High School.

She’s played volleyball all four years and participated in other sports along with various FFA events.

She’s in National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society but is most proud of being FFA President for her school and for being awarded most outstanding senior by her advisors.

She is looking forward to attending NC State University, majoring in Animal Science and Veterinary Bioscience. 

She loves animals and working with horses and is planning to become an equine vet.

