FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Mitchell Vermilyea, Northwest Guilford High School

Mitchell Vermilyea will be a 2020 graduate from Northwest Guilford High School. He is a National Honor Society recipient and a National German Honorary Society, Delta Phi Alpha recipient at Northwest. He has been dual-enrolled at Northwest and Guilford Technical Community College for the last two years. Mitchell is a three-sport varsity athlete in Swimming, Wrestling and Cross Country. He has committed to Appalachian State University in the fall.
