Mikaela is a true Wildcat as she is the second generation to graduate from Eastern Guilford. She has been a cheerleader all four years of high school. She is a three-time state champion with high school cheer competitions. Mikaela is a scholastic athlete, yearbook co-editor, FFA member, A\astronomy club member and a positive role model.

She is active in her church and community. Her future plans are to attend GTCC in their physical therapist program.