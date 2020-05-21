Michael Blair is a senior at Northwest Guilford High School. He played on the golf team 9-11 grades, where is was player of the year, MVP and all-conference 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also qualified for state finals 2018 and 2019. He will be attending UNCC in the fall to study finance.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Michael Blair, Northwest Guilford High School
