FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Micah LaTour, Alamance Christian School

Micah Shiloh LaTour will be graduating from Alamance Christian School this May. He plans on attending Alamance Community College for two years then transferring to UNC-Greensboro. During his high school career, Micah has been involved in soccer, basketball, baseball, cross country & chorale. He was inducted into the National Honors Society his junior year. He was voted as Mr. ACS 2020. He is the student body president this year.

