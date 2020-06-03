FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Micah Andrew New, Bartlett Yancey High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Micah Andrew New, Bartlett Yancey High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Micah Andrew New, Bartlett Yancey High School

Micah Andrew New is a graduating senior at Bartlett Yancey High School.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter