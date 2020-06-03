FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Micah Andrew New, Bartlett Yancey High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Jun 2, 2020 / 10:25 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 2, 2020 / 10:25 PM EDT FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Micah Andrew New, Bartlett Yancey High School Micah Andrew New is a graduating senior at Bartlett Yancey High School. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories President Trump says RNC ‘forced’ to find new host state High Point Municipal Building evacuated after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Video ‘Very unlikely’ full-capacity RNC will be held in Charlotte in August, Gov. Roy Cooper says Video 6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car Video Tropical Storm Cristobal forms, could bring ‘life-threatening heavy rainfall and flooding’ to Mexico, Central America Video Motorcyclist killed in crash with minivan in Lexington More Must-See Stories