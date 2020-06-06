FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Mia Simmons, North Surry High School

Mia Simmons is a senior at North Surry High School. She said, “Most of us have waited for the feeling of finally being a senior, knowing it will be one of the last times I play softball at my high school, my senior prom, graduation, and saying goodbye to some of my classmates I may never see again as life sets us all on our own journey. I am thankful for all my teachers and all the friends I have made through the years. The memories can never be taken away from us. I will continue on playing softball as I have signed with Catawba Valley Community College as a Redhawk, but I will forever be a Greyhound in my heart. We are Senior Strong! Class of 2020!”

