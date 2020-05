Mekhi Fenmer is a senior at Glenn High School.

He played football all four years in high school and is captain of the varsity football team.

He is also a member of the Spanish Club, Crosby Scholars, National Honor Society, Beta Club and Senior Class President.

Mekhi was also named Bojangles Scholar Athlete of the Year.

He will continue his academic and football career at Fayetteville State University where he will major in Biology.