(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Aaron McClain, Walter Williams High School
- Adam Dillon, Rockingham High School
- Alyssa Lucas, Woodland Baptist Christian School
- Ariyan Byrd, Thomasville High School
- Carley Hutchens, West Stokes High School
- Debra Lyle, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
- Demetrius Salazar, Parkland High School
- Edna Zavala, Reidsville Senior High School
- Ella Lunsford, Dalton High School
- Hakemme Butler, Asheboro High School
- Harold Perez, Reynolds High School
- Jaden Brim, North Stokes High School
- Javonta Butler Jr., West Forsyth High School
- Jeremiah Gilley, Southern High School
- Kela Rich East Davidson High School
- Kellie Moore, Rivermill Academy
- Madison Andrews, Western Alamance High School
- Makenzi Davis, River Mill Academy
- Montana Hicks, West Stokes High School
- Nathaniel Norton, Northeast Guilford High School
- Tyshon Holland, Glenn High School
- Wesley Morrison, East Davidson High School
