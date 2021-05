WINSTON-SALEN, N.C. (WGHP) -- One year ago, George Floyd's death sparked worldwide calls for racial equality. The events of the last year will undoubtedly be in history books for our children to learn about for years to come. Before those books are written, one organization in Winston-Salem is using a book already published to move the conversation forward.

"When you talk about being anti-racist you talk about undertones of bringing people together, acknowledging biases, acknowledging that they exist and then making a concerted effort to make sure they don't unjustly and unnecessarily influence what we do," said Brian Hart.