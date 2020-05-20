FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Matthew Sparks, Davidson Early College High School

Daniel Moyer Jr. is a graduating senior at Reagan High School. He has been an honor roll student throughout high school and is a Crosby Scholar. He has played varsity football since the middle of his freshman year and has a full athletic scholarship to play football at Elon University. In track and field, Daniel has set multiple school and state records and has been a member of indoor and outdoor track and field state championship-winning teams. The team also won a national state championship in the outdoor in the 4x2 in his sophomore year. His family is very proud of him.