Matt Kemp a senior at Randleman High School. He has been a four-year varsity starter for the baseball team that has been in the fourth round or better of the state playoffs for nine consecutive years. Matt has been a two-time All-State, two time Randolph County Player of the Year and Conference Player of Year. He is a member of the Beta Club and is excited to be joining NC State Wolfpack baseball in the fall.

