Marsalis Brooks Davis is a graduating Senior at James Benson Dudley High School. He’s a student-scholar athlete (Men’s Golf), National Technical Honor Society member, Dudley Fellows secretary, Senior Class Representative, Service Learning Diploma/Exemplary Award recipient and Marching Band of Thunder trombone section leader, as well as, an Eagle Scout. Marsalis will be attending North Carolina A&T State University in the fall majoring in Accounting/Finance.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Marsalis Brooks, James Benson Dudley High School
/ Updated: