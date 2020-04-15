Watch live
President Donald Trump, Coronavirus Task Force give update
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Marsalis Brooks, James Benson Dudley High School

Marsalis Brooks Davis is a graduating Senior at James Benson Dudley High School. He’s a student-scholar athlete (Men’s Golf), National Technical Honor Society member, Dudley Fellows secretary, Senior Class Representative, Service Learning Diploma/Exemplary Award recipient and Marching Band of Thunder trombone section leader, as well as, an Eagle Scout. Marsalis will be attending North Carolina A&T State University in the fall majoring in Accounting/Finance.

