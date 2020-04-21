FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Marris Delaney Meyer, Ledford High School

Marris is a Senior at Ledford High School where she has been a member of the Ledford Panther Regiment Band for the last four years. She is a flute/piccolo player and this year she proudly represents Ledford Band as their drum major. Marris is also a member of the BETA club, National Honors Society, Tri-M and Sigma Alpha Pi. In her spare time she loves attending concerts, reading, spending time with her two cats (Noel & Ricky Bobby) and baking Italian food. In the fall, she will be attending Clemson University, majoring in criminal justice.

