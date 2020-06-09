FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Mamie Layne Smith, Surry Central High School

Mamie Layne Smith is a senior at Surry Central High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and English Honor society. She played tennis all four years where she was recognized as Conference Champion, All-Conference, and Scholar Athlete. She has been active in many clubs at her high school as well as the local community college where she has been dual enrolled in her junior and senior years. Her family said she always strives for excellence and gives her all to whatever she undertakes. Because of her leadership qualities, she was selected by her classmates for the senior superlative “Most Likely to Be Your Boss.” She has a beautiful, caring heart with a natural ability to get things done, her family said. Her family is very proud of her.

