Mallory Jade Witherspoon is a senior at Piedmont Classical High School in Greensboro. She is a scholar-athlete, member of the Beta Club, Student Council Treasurer, Student Ambassador and a cotillion participant of Eta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in High Point.

In the fall, she will be attending Catawba College on an Academic and Track and Field scholarship and plans to major in Exercise Science.