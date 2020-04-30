Makiya Paul is a senior at Williams High School. She is a member of the Academy of Finance. She also attends Alamance Community College. She’ll be attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke this fall to pursue a Graphic Design degree.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Makiya Paul, Williams High School
