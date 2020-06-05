FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Makenzie Willard, Starmount High School

Mason Wyrick is a current senior at Burlington Christian Academy. He is described as “smart, outgoing, and hardworking” both in and out of the classroom by his school. He is very friendly and was the male recipient of the senior superlative “Most Likely to Brighten Your Day.” He always chooses to remember the “good times” with his friends. Outside of school, he enjoys hunting and fishing. Next year Mason will attend Alamance Community College to earn an associate's degree in applied science in welding technology.