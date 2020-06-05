Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Makenzie Willard, Starmount High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Makenzie Willard

Makenzie Willard

Makenzie Willard is a senior at Starmount High School.

Her family says they are so proud of her and her accomplishments. 

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter