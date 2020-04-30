FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Makayla Key, Early College Academy at Dudley High School

Makayla is a senior in the Early College Academy at Dudley High School and is currently slated to be Valedictorian. She is a four-year varsity golf player at her high school and made all-conference her junior year. She has also been the manager for the women’s basketball team all four years.

Makayla is a Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar (received this national scholarship for academically gifted 7th grade students while in middle school) and was recently awarded the Jack Kent Cooke College Scholarship ($40,000 per year). 

Makayla has been selected as a 2020 Morehead Cain Scholar by UNC Chapel Hill which is the full ride scholarship.

Makayla is a Girl Scout Bronze, Silver and Gold Award recipient! 

Makayla has logged more than 1,100 hours for service learning while in high school and has earned the GCS Service Learning Diploma.

