FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Mahkayla Hart, Thomasville High School

Mahkayla Hart is a senior at Thomasville High School. She has been a member of the varsity volleyball and basketball team for four years and the track & field team for three years. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the fundraiser coordinated for Student Council, a college ambassador and the President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She has been accepted into 23 colleges and committed to NC State to major in exercise science to become a physical therapist. She will continue to be a student-athlete as a member of their track & field team.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction