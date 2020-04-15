Watch live
President Donald Trump, Coronavirus Task Force give update
Watch Now
FOX8 10:00 News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Mahkayla Hart, Thomasville High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Mahkayla Hart, Thomasville High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Mahkayla Hart, Thomasville High School

Mahkayla Hart is a senior at Thomasville High School. She has been a member of the varsity volleyball and basketball team for four years and the track & field team for three years. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the fundraiser coordinated for Student Council, a college ambassador and the President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She has been accepted into 23 colleges and committed to NC State to major in exercise science to become a physical therapist. She will continue to be a student-athlete as a member of their track & field team.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter