Maegan Blair is a senior at Glenn High School.

She is ranked 10th in her graduating class with a 4.25 GPA, is a member and Secretary of the National Honor Society, a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the BETA Club.

Maegan is a four-year starter on the Ladycats varsity softball team.

She will be attending Mars Hill University in the fall where she will major in Nursing and play softball at the collegiate level.