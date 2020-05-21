FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Madison McMasters, High Point Central High School

Madison McMasters is a senior at High Point Central High School.

Madison’s mom told us, “Madison is my smart, lovable, goofy, weird, beautiful, eclectic strong-willed, kind, funny, and generous daughter. She leads with her smile and warms you over with her personality. Often misunderstood at first for her shy but strong personality, Madison is everything I had hoped she would be. As a vital member of the Lady Bison basketball team, Madison learned skills and built relationships that she will carry with her throughout her life. Proud does not even begin to express how I feel about her high school journey. All the ups and downs of this unique time will only give her character, resilience and great stories to tell. Madison will join the freshman at East Carolina University this fall studying Kinesiology and making lifetime memories. Congratulations Madison, for all that you are and will become!”