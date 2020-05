Madison Diciuccio is a senior at Randleman High School in Randleman, N.C.

She is the Tri-M president, in Beta club, in the National Arts Honors Society and is the woodwind captain for the tiger marching band.

She will be attending West Virginia University in the fall, majoring in Pharmacy.

She was accepted to the pre-pharmacy program in December, and she was accepted to the West Virginia University Marching Band on May 15th.