Maddie is a senior at Providence Grove High School. She is a four-year starter of the woman’s softball team and sits fourth overall on the all-time hit list with a 117. She was pushing hard for even better but COVID-19 cut the season short. Maddie is also a high-ranked member of the woman’s golf team. Maddie has plans to attend dental hygiene school starting in the fall.

