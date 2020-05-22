FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Macy Brown, Page High School

Macy Brown is a senior at Page High School. She heads up the Student Council’s Youth Recreation Committee planning all the events that brought her fellow pirates together in the name of school spirit and Page pride.

Macy is also Co-President of the Psychology club where she hosted speakers and planned events like Yoga mornings on the football field.

Macy’s greatest passion, however, is her role as Vice President of the Page Playmakers. Macy has been an active member of the theatre group since Freshman year. She starred as Morticia in last year’s “Addams Family: The Musical” and was set to star in this year’s spring musical before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Macy is apart of numerous clubs and honor societies, including International Club, National Honor Society and International Thespian Society. She is also the youngest Worship Leader at Piedmont Chapel in Greensboro.

Macy has committed to attend UNC Chapel Hill this fall to study Psychology. She is looking forward to this new chapter in life and her family says they are beyond proud of her.